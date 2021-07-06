Cannes Film Festival 2021: The Films You Shouldn't Miss

The Cannes Film Festival is an extravagant celebration of the best in cinema, though its iconic red carpet stayed empty last year amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic. But France has seen a drop in cases and a rejuvenated vaccine drive, and the Palais des Festivals is all set to welcome the year's fresh films, and some from last year.

6 July marks the 74th edition of the massive festival and it, perhaps, faces a huge responsibility: rekindle theatrical cinema after a long dormant year. It is expected, since the Cannes is considered the benchmark for the big screen films. The last Cannes' Palme d’Or winner Parasite by Bong Joon Ho won the Best Picture at the Oscars.