Ali Abbasi's 'The Apprentice', Payal Kapadia Film Set For Cannes '24 Competition

Ali Abbasi's Trump Drama The Apprentice, Sean Baker's Anora, Andrea Arnold’s Bird, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light are some of the highlights in this year's Cannes competition.

Iran-born, Sweden-based director Abbasi, whose Holy Spider received a thunderous applause at the 2022 Cannes festival, returns with a story of how a young Donald Trump and the notorious lawyer Roy Cohn built up Trump’s real estate business in New York in the 1970s and 80s.

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light will also premiere at the prestigious festival. The film follows two nurses - Prabha and Anu -- from Kerala who work in a nursing home in Mumbai. When Prabha receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, her life turns upside down. Anu, her younger roommate, meanwhile searches for a spot to be intimate with her boyfriend. Forced to take a day trip to a beach town, the two nurses leave behind the rules that have governed their lives so far.