Anushka Sharma Talks About Being 'Nervous' For Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Anushka Sharma at Cannes 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma, who recently made her red carpet debut for the Cannes Film Festival spoke about her outfit, makeup and her anticipation for attending the event. The actor wore an off-shoulder ruffled Richard Quinn gown with embellished details for her debut.
Anushka told Vogue India about the nature of the film festival, “I think it's a place where so many talented people with a unique point of view, vision and story come together to share a platform which celebrates them.”
She also added, talking about the outfit, “What happens in an event like this is–you've already done your fittings and discussed hair and makeup details with the team, so by this time it's all really about execution.”
The Pari actor said that she was also a bit nervous about the event.
Take a look at her gown here:
In the end, the star added, "The dress has humongous flowers around the chest–it's slightly dramatic but it's also understated which is exactly what I wanted to do."
She will next be seen in the film Chakda Xpress.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)