Adarsh Gourav Stars in Ridley Scott’s Alien Prequel Series
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Adarsh Gourav, known for his role in The White Tiger, is all set to grace the screens in a new Hollywood project, the Alien prequel series. The series is an adaptation of the iconic Alien movie franchise.
The series is set to air on FX and is being helmed by visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott, the mastermind behind the original Alien series. Scott's is the executive producer on the project and plans to keep the storyline in tandem with the original series.
Moreover, the actor's debut in The White Tiger earned him a prestigious BAFTA nomination alongside the legendary Sir Anthony Hopkins. His performance in the Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs garnered a lot of praise. He will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Pandey and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.
