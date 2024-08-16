70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor for ‘Kantara’

advertisement
The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced on 16 August. The awards, which recognise the best films and cinematic achievements of 2022, are being revealed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at a press conference in New Delhi.
Best Film - Aattam by Aanand Ekarshi
Best Direction - Sooraj R Barjatya for Uunchai
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara by Rishab Shetty
Best Debut Film of a Director: Pramod Kumar for Fouja
Best Actor - Rishabh Shetty for Kantara
Best Actress - Nithya Menon for Thiruchitrambhalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express
Best Supporting Actor - Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja
Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta for Uunchai
Best Child Artist - Sreepath for Malikappuram
Best Cinematography - Ravi Varmam for Ponniyin Selvan 1
Best Screenplay - Anand Ekarshi for Aatam
Best Dialogue Writer - Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittela for Gulmohar
Best Production Design - Ananda Addhya for Aparajito
Best Action Choreography - Anbariv for KGF Chapter 2
Best Make-Up Artist - Somnath Kundu for Aparajito
Best Costume Design - Niki Joshi for Kutch Express
Best Music Direction for Songs - Pritam for Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva
Best Music Direction for Background Scores - AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan 2
Best Lyrics - Naushad Sadar Khan for ‘Salaami’ in Fouja
Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh for ‘Kesariya’ from Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva
Best Female Playback Singer - Bombay Jayashri for ‘Chaayum Veyil’ from Saudi Vellakka
Best Choreography - Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for ‘Megham Karukatha’ in Thiruchitrambalam
Best Sound Design - Anand Krishnamoorthy for Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
Best Editing - Mahesh Bhuvanend for Aattam
Special Jury Award - Manoj Bajpayee for Gulmohar and Sanjoy Chowdhury for Kadhikan
Best Feature Film In Assamese - Emuthi Puthi by Kulanandini Mahanta
Best Feature Film In Bengali - Kaberi Antardhan by Kaushik Gangula
Best Feature Film In Hindi - Gulmohar by Rahul V. Chittella
Best Feature Film In Kannada - KGF Chapter 2 by Prashanth Neel
Best Feature Film In Malayalam - Saudi Vellakka by Tharun Moorthy
Best Feature Film In Marathi - Vaalvi by Paresh Mokashi
Best Feature Film In Tiwa - Sikaisal by Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah
Best Feature Film in Odia - Daman by Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka
Best Feature Film In Punjabi - Baghi Di Dhee by Mukesh Gautam
Best Feature Film In Tamil - Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, by Mani Ratnam
Best Feature Film In Telugu - Karthikeya 2, Chandoo Mondeti
Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic - Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva, by Ayan Mukherji
Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values - Kutch Express by Viral Shah
Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena by Siddhant Sarin
Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle by Sahil Vaidya
Best Non-Feature Film Direction - Miriam Chandy Menacherry for From The Shadow
Best Script - Koushik Sarkar for Mono No Aware
Best Narration/Voice Over - Sumant Shinde for Murmurs Of The Jungle
Best Animated Film - A Coconut Tree by Joshy Benedict
Best Editing - Suresh URS for Madhyantara
Best Sound Design - Manas Choudhury for Yaan
Best Cinematography - Siddharth Diwan for Mono No Aware
Best Short Film - Xunyota by Nabapan Deka
Best Debut Film of a Director - Basti Dinesh Shenoy for Madhyantara
Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction - Vishal Bharadwaj for Fursat
Best Arts and Culture Film - Ranga Vibhoga by Suneel Narasimhachar Puranik and Varsa by Sachin Balasaheb Suryawanshi
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film - Aanaki Ek Mohenjo Daro by Ashok Rane
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - On The Brink Season 2: Gharial by Akansha Sood Singh
Special Mention - Birubala by Aimee Baruah and Hargila - The Greater Adjutant Stork by Partha Sarathi Mahant
Best Book On Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar
Best Film Critic - Deepak Dua (Hindi)
