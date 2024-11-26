International Emmy Awards 2024 Winners List: ‘Drops of God’ Bags Best Drama Win

advertisement
The 52nd Annual International Emmy awards were hosted by comedian Vir Das on Monday (25 November) in New York. Timothy Spall won the award for Best Actor for his performance as Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment and Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying nabbed the Best Actress award for Hunger. While the Indian series The Night Manager was nominated under the Best Drama category, the award went to Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God).
Here’s the complete list of winners (and nominees) for the Emmys:
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (United Kingdom) WINNER
Julio Andrade, Betinho: No Fio da Navalha [Living on a Razor’s Edge] (Brazil)
Laurent Lafitte, Tapie (France)
Haluk Bilginer, Sahsiyet Season 2 (Türkiye)
Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger (Thailand) WINNER
Sara Giraudeau, Tout va bien [Everything is Fine] (France)
Adriana Barraza, El Último Vagón (Mexico)
Jessica Hynes, There She Goes (United Kingdom)
Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God] (France/Japan) WINNER
The Night Manager (India)
The Newsreader, Season 2 (Australia)
Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido, Season 2 [Yosi, the Regretful Spy] (Argentina)
División Palermo (Argentina) WINNER
Daily Dose of Sunshine (South Korea)
Deadloch (Australia)
HPI, Season 3 (France)
Otto Baxter – Not a F**ing Horror Story (United Kingdom) WINNER
Transo (Brazil)
L’affaire Bettencourt : Scandale chez la femme la plus riche du monde [The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend] (France)
The Exiles (Singapore)
La Promesa [The Vow] (Spain) WINNER
Safir (Türkiye)
Salón de té La Moderna (Spain)
Rigo (Colombia)
Punt de no Retorn [Point of no Return] (Spain) WINNER
Kweens of the Queer Underground (Australia)
Kenshiro ni Yoroshiku [Say Hello to Kenshiro] (Japan)
La Vida de Nosotras [Our Lives], Chile
Liebes Kind [Dear Child] (Germany) WINNER
Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court (Japan)
The Sixth Commandment (United Kingdom)
Anderson Spider Silva (Brazil)
Tabby McTat (United Kingdom) WINNER
Acorda, Carlo! [Wake up, Carlo!] (Brazil)
Sharkdog, Season 3 (Singapore)
Mystery Lane (France)
The Secret Life of Your Mind (Mexico) WINNER’
My Life: Eva’s Having a Ball (United Kingdom)
De Mensenbieb [Living Library] (Netherlands)
The Takalani Sesame Big Feelings Special (South Africa)
One of the Boys (Denmark) WINNER
Escola De Quebrada [School of Funk] (Brazil)
Dodger (United Kingdom)
Gong! My spectRacular Life (Germany)
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (United Kingdom) WINNER
Tour de France (France)
Tan Cercas de la Nubes (Mexico)
WHO I AM Paralympic (Japan)
Restaurant Misverstand – Season 2 [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes] (Belgium) WINNER
Die Brug [The Bridge South Africa] (South Africa)
The Summit (Australia)
Me Caigo De Risa [Anything Goes] (Mexico)
Pianoforte (Poland) WINNER
Who I Am Life (Japan)
Robbie Williams (United Kingdom)
Virgilio (Argentina)
