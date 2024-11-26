Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019International Emmy Awards 2024 Winners List: ‘Drops of God’ Bags Best Drama Win

International Emmy Awards 2024 Winners List: ‘Drops of God’ Bags Best Drama Win

Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying and Timothy Spall were named Best Actors at the 52nd International Emmys.

Tomohisa Yamashita, Fleur Geffrier in a still from Drops of God.

The 52nd Annual International Emmy awards were hosted by comedian Vir Das on Monday (25 November) in New York. Timothy Spall won the award for Best Actor for his performance as Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment and Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying nabbed the Best Actress award for Hunger. While the Indian series The Night Manager was nominated under the Best Drama category, the award went to Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God).

Here’s the complete list of winners (and nominees) for the Emmys:

Best Performance by an Actor

  • Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (United Kingdom) WINNER

  • Julio Andrade, Betinho: No Fio da Navalha [Living on a Razor’s Edge] (Brazil)

  • Laurent Lafitte, Tapie (France)

  • Haluk Bilginer, Sahsiyet Season 2 (Türkiye)

Best Performance by an Actress

  • Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger (Thailand) WINNER

  • Sara Giraudeau, Tout va bien [Everything is Fine] (France)

  • Adriana Barraza, El Último Vagón (Mexico)

  • Jessica Hynes, There She Goes (United Kingdom)

Best Drama Series

  • Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God] (France/Japan) WINNER

  • The Night Manager (India)

  • The Newsreader, Season 2 (Australia)

  • Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido, Season 2 [Yosi, the Regretful Spy] (Argentina)

Best Comedy Series

  • División Palermo (Argentina) WINNER

  • Daily Dose of Sunshine (South Korea)

  • Deadloch (Australia)

  • HPI, Season 3 (France)

Best Documentary

  • Otto Baxter – Not a F**ing Horror Story (United Kingdom) WINNER

  • Transo (Brazil)

  • L’affaire Bettencourt : Scandale chez la femme la plus riche du monde [The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend] (France)

  • The Exiles (Singapore)

Best Telenovela

  • La Promesa [The Vow] (Spain) WINNER

  • Safir (Türkiye)

  • Salón de té La Moderna (Spain)

  • Rigo (Colombia)

Best Short-Form Series

  • Punt de no Retorn [Point of no Return] (Spain) WINNER

  • Kweens of the Queer Underground (Australia)

  • Kenshiro ni Yoroshiku [Say Hello to Kenshiro] (Japan)

  • La Vida de Nosotras [Our Lives], Chile

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series

  • Liebes Kind [Dear Child] (Germany) WINNER

  • Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court (Japan)

  • The Sixth Commandment (United Kingdom)

  • Anderson Spider Silva (Brazil)

Kids – Animation

  • Tabby McTat (United Kingdom) WINNER

  • Acorda, Carlo! [Wake up, Carlo!] (Brazil)

  • Sharkdog, Season 3 (Singapore)

  • Mystery Lane (France)

Kids – Factual

  • The Secret Life of Your Mind (Mexico) WINNER’

  • My Life: Eva’s Having a Ball (United Kingdom)

  • De Mensenbieb [Living Library] (Netherlands)

  • The Takalani Sesame Big Feelings Special (South Africa)

Kids – Live-Action

  • One of the Boys (Denmark) WINNER

  • Escola De Quebrada [School of Funk] (Brazil)

  • Dodger (United Kingdom)

  • Gong! My spectRacular Life (Germany)

Best Sports Documentary

  • Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (United Kingdom) WINNER

  • Tour de France (France)

  • Tan Cercas de la Nubes (Mexico)

  • WHO I AM Paralympic (Japan)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment

  • Restaurant Misverstand – Season 2 [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes] (Belgium) WINNER

  • Die Brug [The Bridge South Africa] (South Africa)

  • The Summit (Australia)

  • Me Caigo De Risa [Anything Goes] (Mexico)

Best Arts Programming

  • Pianoforte (Poland) WINNER

  • Who I Am Life (Japan)

  • Robbie Williams (United Kingdom)

  • Virgilio (Argentina)

