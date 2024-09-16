Emmy Awards 2024 Winners: ‘Shōgun’ Leads With 18 Wins, ‘Hacks’ Wins Best Comedy

Every year the Emmy awards celebrate the best in television and the 2024 edition was no different with some truly quality shows competing for the high honours. FX’s Shōgun won big which isn’t quite surprising considering the show was leading the nominations with 25 nods. During the awards, it took home 18 Emmys including the ones for ‘Outstanding Drama Series’, ‘Lead Actress’, and ‘Lead Actor’.

Hacks won ‘Best Comedy’ with Jean Smarts winning for ‘Lead Actress’ in the genre. Netflix’s drama Baby Reindeer won for ‘Limited Series’ while creator Richard Gadd won under writing and acting categories. Jessica Gunning also took home an acting award for the show.

Here’s a complete list of winners (accompanied with the nominees under each category):