'Fake Vaccine Camp' Case: Four Held; Producer, Too, Suspects Scam

Four people have been arrested in a case of an alleged 'fake vaccination camp' that was organised by a housing society in Mumbai, as per a report by NDTV. Mumbai Police have said that the arrests have been made after recording statements of the residents.

Film producer Ramesh Taurani, who heads Tips Industries Ltd., is also concerned that he, too, may be a victim of the same scam. He told India Today that 356 of his employees were vaccinated on 30 May and 3 June, but are yet to receive their certificates.

Taurani told the publication, "We are still waiting for the certificates, and when we contacted Sanjay Gupta from SP Events he said they will come by 12 June. We got 356 people vaccinated and paid Rs 1200 per dose plus GST. More than the money we are worried what was given to us. Was it Covishield or saline water?".