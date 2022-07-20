Nandini Shrikent, Mukesh Chhabra & Abhishek Banerjee on Casting in Bollywood

A candid conversation with Bollywood's leading casting directors - Nandini Shrikent, Mukesh Chhabra & Abhishek Banerjee.
Filmmaking is a nerve-wracking process. But with stellar casting, half the battle is won. One of the most crucial facets of a memorable film or series is its powerful performances. Be it Mirzapur or Gully Boy, Pataal Lok, Made in Heaven or Gangs of Wasseypur, the current casting directors of Bollywood are responsible for the changing face of the Industry.
Three such game-changers: Mukesh Chhabra, Nandini Shrikent and Abhishek Banerjee, join The Quint for a discussion on representation, nepotism and respectability in Bollywood.
For fans and cine-goers, the film industry might look like it's embellished in glitz and glamour, but there is arduous toil behind the scenes. "It's gruelling. This entire process is filled with confusion and misunderstanding and we need to strike that balance.", says Abhishek Banerjee.
Abhishek Banerjee added, "You can’t really judge an actor by just one audition. So you know, because you’ve spent the time or you probably know about the actor’s past. Or you know about the actor’s training. So sometimes, we know about the actor and we need to convince the director".
From shooting auditions in analog cameras to having no online database, the casting directors also chronicle how casting used to be, the directors also spoke about the challenges they faced in the early stages of their careers and how Bollywood has evolved over the years.
Ahead of the release of Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaption of the Archie Comics, the discourse around nepotism has emerged with full force as the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi.
Nandini Shrikent, the casting director of The Archies, reacts to the backlash and the directors share their thoughts on nepotism.
Although representation in the mainstream industries have been shockingly low, Bollywood has gradually started to embrace diversity and inclusion.
On being asked whether Bollywood still struggles with trans, queer or marginalised representation from within the communities, the casting directors opened up.
They all agreed on how casting someone who belongs from the same community as the character should not be treated as a "hard and fast" rule. Abhishek Banerjee emphasised on how difficult it is to find equally talented people from different communities.
