Zeenat Aman Reveals Why She Will Only Share 3-4 Ad Posts on Instagram

"Oxford Street has changed over the last 45 years, but not nearly as much as I have. I’m in London for a brief visit, and it’s been such fun to show the boys my old haunts. Between personal visits and film shoots, the city was a second home of sorts for many years," she continued.

The veteran actor also went on to add, "Since I’m on the subject of shopping, I have to say that I’ve noticed that many Instagram profiles are more akin to advertising billboards than blogs! It’s a bit of a pity, but it has helped me decide my own approach to this app. Though collaboration requests are pouring in, I’m determined to broach these with caution. I do not think I will share more than three or four, clearly labelled, collaborative posts a month, and I will most definitely not copy-paste captions. I have grown to be possessive of this space we are creating and want to retain its integrity. Both for myself and for those who follow my page."

