Zeenat Aman Makes Her Instagram Debut: ‘Laughing at the Places Life Takes Me’

On Sunday, 12 February, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor posted another close-up shot of herself and shared a few details of her stunning photo shoot.

She wrote on Instagram, "In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though, is different.

"This series of pictures was shot by young photographer @tanyyaa.a_ in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together."

She concluded her caption with, "It’s such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram."

Take a look: