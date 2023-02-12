Zeenat Aman Makes Her Instagram Debut: ‘Laughing at the Places Life Takes Me’

Zeenat Taman makes Instagram debut.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran actor Zeenat Taman has finally made her Instagram debut. The 71-year-old actor joined the social media platform on Saturday, 11 February. The unverified profile of her Instagram bio reads, "Actor. Mother. Maverick."
Zeenat's first post was a picture of herself, which she captioned, "Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram."
Here, take a look at her first Instagram post:
On Sunday, 12 February, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor posted another close-up shot of herself and shared a few details of her stunning photo shoot.
She wrote on Instagram, "In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though, is different.
"This series of pictures was shot by young photographer @tanyyaa.a_ in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together."
She concluded her caption with, "It’s such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram."
Take a look:
Zeenat has delivered several blockbusters in her career. Some of the iconic films in which she has worked include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer, among many others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)