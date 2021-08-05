Shabana Azmi Shares Vintage Pic With Zeenat Aman, Simi Garewal

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi shared a vintage picture on Thursday also featuring Simi Garewal and Zeenat Aman, on the cover of a magazine. She shared the cover and wrote, “Have never managed to look sultry.” Shabana can be seen in a green suit while Zeenat and Simi can be seen in a pink and white ruffle shirt respectively.

The cover reads, “Those shocking taboo topics!” Rasika Duggal commented, “What a lovely one,” and several fans appreciated the picture.