Shabana Azmi Shares Vintage Pic With Zeenat Aman, Simi Garewal

Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Simi Garewal on a magazine cover.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @azmishabana18)
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi shared a vintage picture on Thursday also featuring Simi Garewal and Zeenat Aman, on the cover of a magazine. She shared the cover and wrote, “Have never managed to look sultry.” Shabana can be seen in a green suit while Zeenat and Simi can be seen in a pink and white ruffle shirt respectively.
The cover reads, “Those shocking taboo topics!” Rasika Duggal commented, “What a lovely one,” and several fans appreciated the picture.
Shabana Azmi regularly shares pictures with her husband Javed Akhtar, stepson Farhan Akhtar, and friends from the industry. On 20 July, Shabana had shared a throwback picture from Eid featuring Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta, and others.
Earlier she’d also shared an ‘iconic’ photo with Hema Malini, Rakhi, Zeenat Aman, and Sanjeev Kumar, with the caption, “Such an iconic photo! I wish I knew who the Soviets are in this picture #Hema Malini #Rakhi#Shabana Azmi#Zeenat #Aman #Sanjeev Kumar photo courtesy #Ausaja.”
On the work front, Shabana Azmi starred in Sheer Qorma with Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta. It revolves around a queer women and non-binary person’s path towards acceptance.
She is also part of the ensemble cast of Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.
Published: 05 Aug 2021,07:56 PM IST