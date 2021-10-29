‘Vigilant to Protect Khai’: Zayn Malik Amidst Claims of Hitting Gigi Hadid’s Mom

In an old interview with E! News, Bella Hadid had called Khai the 'biggest gift'. "I want to be with the baby and I want to wake up early and be there. I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She's the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better. Are there full-time aunties out there?" Bella had said.

There has been speculation about Gigi and Zayn splitting up. Gigi's representative told People, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

In an interview with Harper Bazaar, Gigi spoke about Zayn and her family, “At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?’ But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind. When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’ he’s charming. He’s usually on my mom's side. So he's smart in that sense.”