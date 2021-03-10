Zayn Malik Calls Out the Grammys for Lack of Transparency

Some time later, the 28-year-old singer explained that his rant was not about him or his recently-released music, which did not qualify to be considered for this year's nominations, but about every other musician who he felt has been ignored by the Grammys for similar reasons.



"My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favouritism, racism, and networking politics to influence the voting process," he explained.