'Our Precious Baby Is About to Arrive': Yuvika & Prince Announce Pregnancy

Prince added, "Yuvika, you'll now be on the second number for my mom and dad, as our life's centre is about to arrive. I've worked so hard for this moment, and whenever I become a father, I want everything to be perfect for our child, just like all parents do. These were my dreams too, just as my parents raised and molded me into a good person with a loving heart. I also aim to raise our child to be a good person from day one, continuing on the journey we've experienced together since we first found out we were pregnant."

"Every moment, from joyful scans to tears and laughter at home, we have cherished. Thanks to God for blessing us with such happiness. Baby, you have given me the greatest gift of my life, and with this gift, our parents will get to relive their joy once again. I can't wait for grandma, grandpa, grandma, and grandpa to see how they'll help you grow. They'll teach you English, Punjabi, and Hindi. Baby, I love you, and remember, in a few days you'll be my number 2," he concluded.

Prince and Yuvika met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9. Soon after the couple started dating and finally tied the knot on 12 October, 2018.