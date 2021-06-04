Prince Narula Defends Yuvika Chaudhary: We Don't Believe in Caste

In a video shared online, Prince Narula can be heard saying, "People make a big deal out of the smallest things and more important things are never addressed in India. There are many issues against which action should be taken and this was just one small thing. She did not even know that the word she had used had casteist connotations because we don't believe in caste."

"I'm a Punjabi, she is a Jat. Had it been so, we would not have gotten married. She still accepted her mistake," he added.