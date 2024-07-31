Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'You're the Kindest Soul': Sidharth Malhotra Wishes Kiara Advani On Her Birthday

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to wish his actor-wife with a heart-warming post.

Kiara Advani is celebrating her 33rd birthday.

Kiara Advani celebrates her 33rd birthday on 31 July. To mark the special occasion, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to wish his actor-wife. The actor posted a picture of Kiara surrounded my pink and white balloons and wrote a heart-warming note for her.

He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all. You’re the kindest soul I know , Here is to many more memories together."

Have a look:

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple first shared the screen space in filmmaker Jogi Malang's 2021 film Shershaah.

