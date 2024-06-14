In Pics: Kiara Advani Celebrates 10 Years In The Bollywood Film Industry

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Kiara Advani Celebrates 10 Years In The Bollywood Film Industry

Kiara Advani marks 10 years in Bollywood with a celebratory event, captured in pictures
Kiara Advani. 

(Photo: Kiara Advani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kiara Advani.&nbsp;</p></div>
Kiara Advani has made a remarkable journey in her career from "Fugly" to "Satyaprem Ki Katha." Celebrating her 10-year milestone on 13 June, the actress shared a series of photos with her fans and friends on social media.

Kiara Advani celebrated 10 years in the industry. 

She posed with her loved ones. 

The actor posted the photos on Instagram. 

She celebrated with cake and photos.  

She was seen posing with the cake. 

