In Pics: Kiara Advani Celebrates 10 Years In The Bollywood Film Industry

Kiara Advani.
(Photo: Kiara Advani)
Kiara Advani has made a remarkable journey in her career from "Fugly" to "Satyaprem Ki Katha." Celebrating her 10-year milestone on 13 June, the actress shared a series of photos with her fans and friends on social media.
Kiara Advani celebrated 10 years in the industry.
She posed with her loved ones.
The actor posted the photos on Instagram.
She celebrated with cake and photos.
She was seen posing with the cake.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined