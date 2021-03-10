You Just Move On: Rajkummar About Being Replaced in Films

After the success of Stree, Rajkummar Rao is set to appear in another horror comedy titled Roohi. Now one of Bollywood’s most successful stars, Rajkummar has had to deal with his share of rejections too.
He has earlier spoken about being replaced in movies because a bigger star was interested in it. “You just move on. You just feel that, ‘Maybe, it is not in my destiny.’ I am a very chilled out person that way, I don’t really keep anything in my heart,” he said to Hindustan Times. He added that he believes there is ‘enough work for everybody’.
Rajkummar recently announced the wrap-up of the shoot for his upcoming film Badhaai Do, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the movie stars Rajkummar as a cop and Bhumi as a PT teacher.
