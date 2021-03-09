It’s My Choice to Comment or Not on An Issue: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma will soon be seen in Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy Roohi. Ever since cinema halls reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, none of the Bollywood theatrical releases so far have tempted audiences to return to the theatres in a big way. Roohi could just be the first bona fide box-office success since COVID-19 struck.

Rajkummar, Janhvi and Varun have been seen urging audiences to watch the film in theatres ever since buzz around it started.

The trailer of Roohi exudes the promise that the film could well be an entertaining ride like Stree was. The fact that Maddock Films is producing it and Rajkummar Rao plays the lead already gives viewers a feeling of déjà vu. What we know is that Rao and Varun Sharma play friends who kidnap Janhvi before her wedding and keep her hostage.