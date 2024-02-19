Yodha Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Rescues Civilians From Hijackers In Action Film

Sidharth Malhotra Rescues Civilians From Hijackers In Action Film.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
On Monday, producer Karan Johar revealed the teaser for his upcoming film Yodha on Instagram by sharing the video. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on 15 March 2024.
Karan johar wrote, "He wrote, “The sky’s the limit and he’s about to cross them all. Landing straight to your screens with a BANG! #YodhaTeaser OUT NOW!#Yodha in cinemas March 15."
Take a look:
The teaser depicts Sidharth Malhotra engaging in mid-air battles against hijackers and terrorists to save passengers. The action-packed footage showcases Sidharth confronting other individuals and engaging in intense physical altercations.
Various scenes portray gunfights, with Sidharth donning a uniform. Additionally, the teaser provides glimpses of Disha Patani in the role of an air hostess and features Raashii Khanna as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)