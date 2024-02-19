Yodha Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Rescues Civilians From Hijackers In Action Film

The teaser depicts Sidharth Malhotra engaging in mid-air battles against hijackers and terrorists to save passengers. The action-packed footage showcases Sidharth confronting other individuals and engaging in intense physical altercations.

Various scenes portray gunfights, with Sidharth donning a uniform. Additionally, the teaser provides glimpses of Disha Patani in the role of an air hostess and features Raashii Khanna as well.