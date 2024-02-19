Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Yodha Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Rescues Civilians From Hijackers In Action Film

Yodha Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Rescues Civilians From Hijackers In Action Film

The film is all set to hit the theatres on 15 March 2024.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Sidharth Malhotra Rescues Civilians From Hijackers In Action Film. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sidharth Malhotra Rescues Civilians From Hijackers In Action Film.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, producer Karan Johar revealed the teaser for his upcoming film Yodha on Instagram by sharing the video. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on 15 March 2024.

Karan johar wrote, "He wrote, “The sky’s the limit and he’s about to cross them all. Landing straight to your screens with a BANG! #YodhaTeaser OUT NOW!#Yodha in cinemas March 15."

Take a look:

The teaser depicts Sidharth Malhotra engaging in mid-air battles against hijackers and terrorists to save passengers. The action-packed footage showcases Sidharth confronting other individuals and engaging in intense physical altercations.

Various scenes portray gunfights, with Sidharth donning a uniform. Additionally, the teaser provides glimpses of Disha Patani in the role of an air hostess and features Raashii Khanna as well.

Also ReadKaran Johar Writes Cryptic Post Over Merry Christmas-Yodha Clash?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT