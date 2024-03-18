Yodha Box Office Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra Film Earns ₹7 Crore

The movie garnered ₹4.1 crore on its opening day and ₹5.75 crore on the second day. Early estimates suggest that it raked in ₹7 crore nett in India on its third day. As of now, the film has accumulated ₹16.85 crore in total box office collections within India.

The film follows Sidharth Malhotra's Arun, a dedicated soldier determined to protect his nation at any cost. Arun follows in his father's footsteps, who served in the Indian Army, Arun's unwavering patriotism is evident. However, amidst his commitment, he finds himself unjustly labelled a 'traitor' and suspended. The move highlights Arun's gripping journey as he strives to vindicate himself and reclaim his honour.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.