Worked & Repaid Everyone: Jackie Shroff on Bankruptcy After 'Boom'

"Business mein up down hota hi hai, yeh zaroori nahi hai ki hum hamesha upar hi rahenge. Kabhi upar kabhi niche hota hai (There are ups and downs in business, it's not necessary that we'll always be on top), but you need to know how to keep your sanity and ethics," he also told Bollywood Bubble.

He added that he and Ayesha didn't let the situation affect their children Tiger and Krishna Shroff. “My kids didn’t understand anything. They were too small and we didn’t let it get to them,” he said.

He also revealed that son Tiger Shroff had promised to buy back the house they lost after the bankruptcy. "I'm just proud of both my children. They are strong enough to get the house back; my wife didn't want it back. She said, 'Let it be, what's gone is gone'. But his thought was nice, his thought was beautiful that he wants to make a house for his mother and his family."