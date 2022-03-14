William Hurt, Oscar-Winning Actor & Marvel Star, Passes Away at 71

Hurt won an Oscar for ‘Best Actor’ in 1986 for the film Kiss of the Spider Woman. He played the role of General Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel films The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

The actor made his debut with the film Altered States and he also secured a Golden Globes nomination for his role. He was also nominated for Oscars for Children of a Lesser God. Broadcast News, and A History of Violence.

In 2018, William Hurt had revealed that he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

He was in a relationship with his Children of a Lesser God co-star Marlee Martin. Martin had accused Hurt of being ‘emotionally and physically abusive’ when they were together. Hurt had issued a statement, “I did and do apologize for any pain I caused. And I know we have both grown. I wish Marlee and her family nothing but good.”