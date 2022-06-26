‘Will Try To Be in Tiger 3’: Shah Rukh Confirms His Cameo in Salman Khan Film

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will both appear in each other's films Pathan and Tiger 3.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry on 25 June. To celebrate the occasion, he hosted an Instagram live where the superstar interacted with his fans. During his interaction, Shah Rukh revealed that he has a cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3.
Speaking about working with Salman, SRK said,
Shah Rukh added that the last couple of years were great as he got to work with Salman in a few projects. "Last two years were fantastic because I got to be in one of his films. He came in Zero and did a song with me and, now in Pathaan, and I don't know if it's a secret, but I will try to be in Tiger (3) also."
SRK continued by saying that Salman is like his brother. "It's great working with him. There is a special thanks I want to say before I tell how much I love Salman. Salman is like family, he is like a brother. We don't know who is the elder brother. Each one of us on different days behaves like the elder brother to each other. Whoever makes a mistake is the elder brother."
