30 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Fans Shower Love On SRK As He Completes 3 Decades

Shah Rukh Khan
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The undisputed ‘King' of Bollywood has completed 30 years in the film industry. His fans took to Twitter to shower love on the ‘Badshah’ as he continues to rule the hearts of many. He commenced his journey as the lead of Deewana in 1992 and gained popularity by proving his acting prowess in films like Baazigar and Darr. But he rose to prominence as the romantic lead in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Now as the superstar inches closer to the next leg of his journey as an actor, with films like Dunki, Pathan and Jawan, fans wait with bated breath for what is in store for them. But more resoundingly, as SRK completes 30 years in Bollywood netizens were quick to show their love for the beloved actor.
One user wrote, "A man who is Ruling Bollywood since 30 years and has been an inspiration of million people."
Another user went on to say, "30 years of spreading love, happiness, inspiring unlimited people throughout the world King Khan #ShahRukhKhan completes his 30 golden years in Bollywood"
"30 years of spreading love, happiness and inspiring unlimited people throughout the world," another used added.
More fans took to Twitter to shower love on Shah Rukh.
More fans took to Twitter to describe their love for the superstar. They were overjoyed by his achievements and were quick to talk about their undying love for 'King Khan.'
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)