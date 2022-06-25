30 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Fans Shower Love On SRK As He Completes 3 Decades

The undisputed ‘King' of Bollywood has completed 30 years in the film industry. His fans took to Twitter to shower love on the ‘Badshah’ as he continues to rule the hearts of many. He commenced his journey as the lead of Deewana in 1992 and gained popularity by proving his acting prowess in films like Baazigar and Darr. But he rose to prominence as the romantic lead in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.