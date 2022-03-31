'Will Smith Was Asked to Leave Oscars After The Slap, But He Refused': Academy

Will Smith during the Oscar 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stated that Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars ceremony after hitting comedian and presenter Chris Rock. The Academy had written a letter to its board members, saying that it's taking disciplinary action against Smith.
The Academy added that Smith can face expulsion for slapping Rock. "While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently," the statement said.
"Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days' notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response.
"At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct", it further stated.
The Academy also said that it would hold a vote on what action should be taken against Smith.
Will Smith found himself in the middle of a controversy after he hit Chris Rock for cracking a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition, alopecia.
