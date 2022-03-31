'Will Smith Was Asked to Leave Oscars After The Slap, But He Refused': Academy

"Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days' notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response.

"At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct", it further stated.

The Academy also said that it would hold a vote on what action should be taken against Smith.

Will Smith found himself in the middle of a controversy after he hit Chris Rock for cracking a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition, alopecia.