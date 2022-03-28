Will Smith Leaves Out Chris Rock From Apology in His Oscar Acceptance Speech

"I know to do what we do you gotta be able to take abuse; you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and you gotta smile and pretend like that's okay."

Smith then addressed the incident indirectly, offering an apology to the Academy and his fellow actors. However, he left out Rock from his note.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said.

Smith then joked, "Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

He later added, "Being able to love and care for my mother and my family, my wife ... Thank you for this honour. Thank you for this moment. ... I hope the Academy invites me back."

Will and Jada's son Jaden Smith tweeted, "And That’s How We Do It".