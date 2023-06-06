Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Greets His Fans Barefoot Every Sunday From Jalsa

Every Sunday, thousands of fans flock outside Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, just to catch a tiny glimpse of him. Big B stands on a pedestal, from where he waves at his fans from the interior of his bungalow. However, the superstar is often spotted barefoot during the Sunday meetings.

On 6 June, Big B took to social media to finally reveal why he greets his fans barefoot.