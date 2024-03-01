Who Is Wild-Card Contestant Manisha Rani, the Finalist of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Manisha Rani is a 26-year-old social media influencer who was last seen on the television reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, where she finished as the second runner-up. In 2024, she entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wild-card contestant.

Born on 9 June 1997, in a middle-class family in Bihar's Munger district, Manisha started her career as a waitress and background dancer before becoming a social media influencer. She completed her education in Munger before moving to Kolkata to learn dancing. In Kolkata, Manisha took up many jobs, like working as a waitress and a background dancer, before pursuing her passion for social media.

Earlier in an interview, Manisha revealed that her parents decided to part ways when she was only 8 years old. Manisha, along with her four siblings, was later raised by her father.

Manisha's first on-screen appearance was in the television dance reality show Dance India Dance Season 5, wherein she was evicted in the first round. Later, she played a small role in the Indian daily soap Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari in 2020. The influencer again gained viral fame after flirting with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

With her captivating content and unique style of speech delivery, Manisha has earned over 11.9 million followers on Instagram today.