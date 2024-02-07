Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Part of the Game': Ankita Lokhande On Losing Bigg Boss 17 to Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui took home a prize money of Rs 50 lakh and a car.
(Photo Courtesy: X)

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on Sunday, 28 January. However, Ankita Lokhande was a strong contender to win the reality TV show. In a recent interview, she spoke about her Bigg Boss loss and more.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla she went on to talk about how she reacted after the loss. She said:

“I am shocked. I was not really upset with the whole thing. You know that people are out there supporting you; people love you. And I have been in the industry for so long. Thoda sa shocking laga that, but I am okay with that.”

 “I am sure jo jeeta hai wo deserve karta hain. Unke itne folowers hain (The one who has won deserve to. He has so many followers) and there are people out there jo Munawar ko itna pyaar karta hain. Munawar jeeta hain toh koi baat nahi lekin mehnat hum saab ne kii hain. (Munawar has won, but all of us worked hard) It’s part of the game, ” she went on to add.

Ankita Lokhande also shared that she is in touch with the Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui. She concluded, "Yes, I am in touch. Wo abhi apne success ko enjoy kar raha hain. (He is enjoying his success now)."

