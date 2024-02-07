'Part of the Game': Ankita Lokhande On Losing Bigg Boss 17 to Munawar Faruqui

“I am sure jo jeeta hai wo deserve karta hain. Unke itne folowers hain (The one who has won deserve to. He has so many followers) and there are people out there jo Munawar ko itna pyaar karta hain. Munawar jeeta hain toh koi baat nahi lekin mehnat hum saab ne kii hain. (Munawar has won, but all of us worked hard) It’s part of the game, ” she went on to add.

Ankita Lokhande also shared that she is in touch with the Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui. She concluded, "Yes, I am in touch. Wo abhi apne success ko enjoy kar raha hain. (He is enjoying his success now)."