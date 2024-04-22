Here's What Sonali Bendre Says About Ageing In Bollywood

Sonali Bendre on her acting comeback.
(Photo: The Quint)
Actor Sonali Bendre is all set for the release of the second season of Zee5's The Broken News. The actor has been giving a lot of interviews and she opened up about how ageing is not entirely a bad thing.
In her interview with ETimes, the actor said, "Having an image is a huge thing, everybody cannot have an image and then there comes a point that you want to change or break that image. For me, I just want the image to grow with me."
She went on to talk about how she wanted to change her image with her instead of being stuck in the past. She said,
The Broken News, adapted from the BBC Studios series "Press," is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra. The upcoming second season, set to premiere on May 3rd, features Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in significant roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)