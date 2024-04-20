'Became a Caricature': Sonali Bendre On Her Character In SRK-Starrer Duplicate

Sonali Bendra has opened up about how her role in the 1998 film Duplicate, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, was reduced to a 'caricature'. In an interview with India Today, Sonali said that her character in the movie didn't turn out as she had expected.

When asked about a movie that left a lasting impact on her career Sonali told the publication, "There was a film I was doing at that time called Duplicate where I was approached to play a grey character in some way. It was very exciting and challenging for me to portray that character. We started preparing for the role in that way and also started shooting it accordingly, but slowly, as things moved, I felt I became a caricature and not really the grey character I was supposed to play."