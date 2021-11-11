When Aamir Khan Was Cropped Out of Ranbir Kapoor's Photo

A Canadian/Australian filmmaker recounts a hilarious incident featuring Ranbir Kapoor.
(Photo Courtesy: NDTV)
Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, completed 10 years on Thursday, 11 November. Canadian/Australian filmmaker Melanie Easton took to Twitter to recount a hilarious incident featuring Ranbir. In 2013, Melanie had spotted Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and a few other celebrities having dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai. She clicked a photo with the two actors and posted it on Twitter.
Recalling the moment, Melanie wrote that NDTV had described her as Ranbir's 'friend' and a 'Hollywood screenwriter'. "In honor of #10YearsOfRockstar here is a throwback to the time NDTV described me in a news story as "Ranbir's friend" and a "Hollywood screenwriter" when I am very much neither of those things", the director tweeted.
Melanie added that the publication had cropped out Aamir from the picture, but funnily his shoulder could be seen. "The funniest part of this image is that Aamir Khan was standing between us and they cropped him out of the photo Like in what world does someone crop out Aamir Khan and leave me in there lmao you can just see his shoulder between us".
She even posted the original photo for reference.
Melanie had shared the link to NDTV's clip, but the video has been removed.
