'What A Journey...': Sushmita Sen Celebrates 30 Years of Winning Miss Universe

Sushmita captioned the post, "This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18 yr old me, life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 yrs old today as is India’s first-ever Victory at Miss Universe!!!"

She added, "What a journey it’s been & continues to be….Thank you India for always being my greatest identity & strength!! Thank you Philippines for the unending love & belonging…Three decades & counting!! #mahalkita. I remember & celebrate your grace my beautiful @carogomezfilm #teamo."

The actor concluded the post by thanking her friends and family. "To all my loved fans, friends, family & well wishers around the world…know that, each one of you has made a difference to my life & inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!!! Thank you!!! WHAT AN HONOUR!!! Here’s to the next #30 #Happy30years #yourstruly #MissUniverse1994 #INDIA I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

After Sushmita, Yukta Mookhey, Lara Dutta and Harnaaz Sandhu brought home the title.