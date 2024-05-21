'What A Journey...': Sushmita Sen Celebrates 30 Years of Winning Miss Universe

Sushmita Sen shared a post on social media as she celebrated 30 years of winning Miss Universe.
Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on Tuesday, 21 May, to share a post celebrating 30 years of winning the Miss Universe title. Sushmita was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title on 21 May, 1994.
Along with a long note, the actor posted an old photo of her holding a toddler.
Sushmita captioned the post, "This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18 yr old me, life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 yrs old today as is India’s first-ever Victory at Miss Universe!!!"
She added, "What a journey it’s been & continues to be….Thank you India for always being my greatest identity & strength!! Thank you Philippines for the unending love & belonging…Three decades & counting!! #mahalkita. I remember & celebrate your grace my beautiful @carogomezfilm #teamo."
The actor concluded the post by thanking her friends and family. "To all my loved fans, friends, family & well wishers around the world…know that, each one of you has made a difference to my life & inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!!! Thank you!!! WHAT AN HONOUR!!! Here’s to the next #30 #Happy30years #yourstruly #MissUniverse1994 #INDIA I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."
After Sushmita, Yukta Mookhey, Lara Dutta and Harnaaz Sandhu brought home the title.
