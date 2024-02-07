'It Was a Surprise': Sushmita Sen On SRK Being Part of 'Main Hoon Na'

Sushmita Sen On SRK Being Part of 'Main Hoon Na'.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Sushmita Sen essayed the role of Chandni in Farah Khan's directorial debut, Main Hoon Na. During a recent interview, Sen spoke about the casting process for the film, revealing that she was initially unaware of her co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, until after signing the project.
Sushmita Sen was genuinely surprised when she found out she would be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na. She didn't know until after signing the film and, during the actors' meeting, asked Farah Khan about Shah Rukh Khan's unexpected presence. This revelation added an interesting twist to Sen's journey in the film industry.
After Sushmita was on board, Farah called her to Film City. “I never asked her who the hero is, I never asked anything about the movie. She kept her word, I kept mine and I went there.”
“I walk in very matter of factl-y and I walk in and go ‘Oh (with a loud gasp)’. I said ‘Farah, why is Shah Rukh Khan here? She said he is also wondering why you are here because nobody had been told anything. It was a surprise. I said when you took a promise from me, you should have told me that Shah Rukh will be in the movie. That’s an amazing thing that happened. She made this film with so much love,” she recalled.
She was recently seen in the web series Aarya season 3.
