'It Was a Surprise': Sushmita Sen On SRK Being Part of 'Main Hoon Na'

After Sushmita was on board, Farah called her to Film City. “I never asked her who the hero is, I never asked anything about the movie. She kept her word, I kept mine and I went there.”

“I walk in very matter of factl-y and I walk in and go ‘Oh (with a loud gasp)’. I said ‘Farah, why is Shah Rukh Khan here? She said he is also wondering why you are here because nobody had been told anything. It was a surprise. I said when you took a promise from me, you should have told me that Shah Rukh will be in the movie. That’s an amazing thing that happened. She made this film with so much love,” she recalled.

She was recently seen in the web series Aarya season 3.