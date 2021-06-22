We've Spoken About Working Together: Renee Sen on Mother Sushmita

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl and daughters Alisah and Renee Sen
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @reneesen47)
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen is ready to make her acting debut with Suttabaazi. In a recent interview, she opened up about her personal and professional relationship with her mother, her dream of becoming an actor, and her equation with Rohman Shawl.
Renee made it clear earlier that she wants to become a full-time actor and naturally, she has big shoes to fill. However, Renee said that while Sushmita can give her advice, she plans pave her own path in the industry.
"My mother’s journey is very different from mine. She can always share her experiences but in the end, it's my decision to take things forward. I can only be told about the pros and cons. I have been in my mom’s shoes but I haven’t stayed there for long," she told ETimes.
She admitted that she has a lot of work to do to fulfill her dreams. Renee revealed that she and Sushmita had discussed working together but haven't decided on a genre, adding, "So, maybe a love story or an action film."
Sushmita regularly posts pictures of her daughters Renee and Alisah on social media; some also featuring model Rohman Shawl. Renee opened up about the comfortable equation the family shared with 'Rohman uncle'.
"We all might be in the same room and doing different things, like Alisah might be reading and I might be doing something else. There are times when Rohman uncle shares his experiences with us, we have discussions with Alisah, we talk about things happening around us…We are all in a happy space, more than anything."
