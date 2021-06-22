We've Spoken About Working Together: Renee Sen on Mother Sushmita

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen is ready to make her acting debut with Suttabaazi. In a recent interview, she opened up about her personal and professional relationship with her mother, her dream of becoming an actor, and her equation with Rohman Shawl.

Renee made it clear earlier that she wants to become a full-time actor and naturally, she has big shoes to fill. However, Renee said that while Sushmita can give her advice, she plans pave her own path in the industry.