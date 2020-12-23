Here's How Sushmita Sen Reacted To Rohman Shawl's New Music Video

Sushmita Sen's partner and model Rohman Shawl features in the music video for Assamese singer Papon's new song 'Maula'. He and TV actor Erica Fernandes play former lovers in the video. While Erica's character is in a new relationship, she is unable to let go of her previous love. Her relationship with her partner becomes strained and she leaves him. The end of the video suggests that Rohman's character lost his life while serving in the army.
Watch the video here:
Rohman had earlier shared a teaser for the song. "I have been a very big fan of your voice @paponmusic & I couldn’t be happier to feature in this video (actually the only reason I came on board). This has been a wonderful experience," he wrote in the caption.
He went on to refer to Sushmita Sen as his "rock" and thanked her for teaching him how to ace being in front of the camera. He also had a cheeky message for her daughters Alisah and Renee, thanking them for "allowing" him to do a romantic number.
"@sushmitasen47 can’t thank you enough for standing by me ‘my rock’.... for teaching me how to be “one’s self” in front of the camera. My two shaitaans Alisah & Renee for allowing me to do a romantic song," he added.
Published: 23 Dec 2020,07:13 PM IST