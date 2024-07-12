'Because of Its Direction': 'Tauba Tauba' Choreographer on Why the Song Is a Hit

Bosco said, "Throughout the internet, most of the attention is diverted towards Vicky dancing in the song. Vicky’s dancing is possible because of a man who made it happen. Don’t get any wrong ideas here. I am happy about the song’s success but, somewhere down the line, I shamelessly want to make sure that the choreographers, not just me, need to be celebrated because they bring in that vibe. Had I not given that vibe and style, I don’t think we would have got this hype. It’s time to celebrate the choreographers just like how Madhuri [Dixit] and Saroj ma'am were celebrated."

He also went on to add, "To give you an insight: Vicky has featured in many other songs, like Govinda Naam Mera. What changed this time? Why is he being glorified in this song? It’s because of how it is directed and how the moves are captured. A lot of thought has been given professionally, even in terms of ways to glorify the actor. Our duty is to keep trying our best and look for reactions."

'Tauba Tauba' features Vicky and Triptii Dimri in a lively performance, directed by Anand Tiwari. The film also stars Ammy Virk, the film releases 19 July.