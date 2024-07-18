'We Are Tickled Pink With Joy': Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 16 July. On 18 July, they shared a joint statement. Richa had announced her pregnancy in February.

The statement read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!” Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."