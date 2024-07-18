Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'We Are Tickled Pink With Joy': Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 16 July.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 16 July. On 18 July, they shared a joint statement. Richa had announced her pregnancy in February.

The statement read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!” Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

On July 15, Richa shared an Instagram post about the excitement she has about the arrival of her baby.

Take a look:

Earlier, the couple took to Instagram on 9 February, Richa and Ali shared an image saying '1 + 1 = 3', along with a caption that read, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

