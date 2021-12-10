Watch Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Official Wedding Photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on Thursday.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share wedding photos.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married. The couple tied the knot at Hotel Six Senses, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on 9 December.

The duo took to Instagram to share their wedding photos. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together", Vicky wrote. Katrina, too, shared the same photos and caption.

The bride and the groom both stunned in Sabyasachi for the wedding ceremony

Congratulations and blessings poured in from the film industry. Tiger Shroff, Neena Gupta, Banita Sandhu showered their love on the newlyweds.

Watch the video for more.

