Watch: Sonu Sood Starts 'Sonu Ki Supermarket'; Sells Bread & Eggs

The video starts with Sonu saying in Hindi, "Who says malls are shut? The most important and expensive supermarket is right here. I have everything that you need. There are eggs, which are currently priced at Rs 6 per egg. I have a big packet of bread which costs Rs 40, and the smaller one comes for Rs 22. I even have pav, rusk, puffed rice, chips etc".

The actor added, "Whoever needs it, come and place your orders quickly. Now it's delivery time and I will charge extra for delivery. Sonu Sood's Supermarket is a hit".

"Verified. Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs. #supermarket#supportsmallbusiness", Sonu Sood wrote in the caption.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic Sonu Sood has been in the limelight for his philanthropic work. From helping migrant workers reach their hometowns to delivering oxygen cylinders and setting up oxygen plants, Sonu has been working tirelessly for months.

He has also recently announced a movie titled Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa.