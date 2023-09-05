Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Visit Tirupati Temple Ahead of 'Jawan' Release

Shah Rukh and Suhana were both dressed in white outfits. A few weeks back, Shah Rukh visited Vaishno Devi. A video showing the actor at the shrine, dressed in a hoodie, went viral.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is all set to hit theatres on 7 September. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra in key roles.