Watch: Salman Khan, Alia-Ranbir Jet-off For Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration is all set to take place between 29 May and 1 June on a cruise ship off the coast of South France.

According to reports, Bollywood actors and sports celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and MS Dhoni have already jetted off to Italy to attend the function.