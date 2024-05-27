Watch: Salman Khan, Alia-Ranbir Jet-off For Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash
(Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration is all set to take place between 29 May and 1 June on a cruise ship off the coast of South France.
According to reports, Bollywood actors and sports celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and MS Dhoni have already jetted off to Italy to attend the function.
On 27 May, several celebrities were spotted by the paparazzi stationed outside the Mumbai airport. Alia and Ranbir were seen along with their daughter Raha, while Salman was accompanied by filmmaker Atlee. Dhoni was also accompanied by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and daughter Ziva.
Have a look:
Anant and Radhika's luxurious pre-wedding bash will be a four-day long event, which will take place in Italy and France.
Earlier in March, the soon-to-be-married couple celebrated their first pre-wedding function in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The star-studded celebration saw many Bollywood A-listers and international celebrities in attendance.
According to reports, Anant and Radhika will tie the knot in July this year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined