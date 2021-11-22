Watch: Rajkummar Rao Asks Patralekhaa to Apply Sindoor on Him

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently tied the knot in Chandigarh after dating for 11 years. After sharing a bunch of photos from the wedding day, Rajkummar took to Instagram on Sunday to post a video. From varmala to phere, the video presents several moments and rituals from the wedding. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can also be seen expressing love for each other.