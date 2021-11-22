Watch: Rajkummar Rao Asks Patralekhaa to Apply Sindoor on Him

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa on their wedding day.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently tied the knot in Chandigarh after dating for 11 years. After sharing a bunch of photos from the wedding day, Rajkummar took to Instagram on Sunday to post a video. From varmala to phere, the video presents several moments and rituals from the wedding. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can also be seen expressing love for each other.
In one of the moments, Rajkummar is seen applying sindoor on Patralekhaa's forehead. He then asks her to do the same. "Tum bhi laga do,” Raj says. The video has gone viral, with fans showering their love on the couple.
