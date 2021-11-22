Watch: Rajkummar Rao Asks Patralekhaa to Apply Sindoor on Him

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh recently.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa on their wedding day.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajkummar Rao &amp; Patralekhaa on their wedding day.</p></div>

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently tied the knot in Chandigarh after dating for 11 years. After sharing a bunch of photos from the wedding day, Rajkummar took to Instagram on Sunday to post a video. From varmala to phere, the video presents several moments and rituals from the wedding. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can also be seen expressing love for each other.

Also ReadRajkummar Rao Shares New Pictures From Wedding With Patralekhaa

In one of the moments, Rajkummar is seen applying sindoor on Patralekhaa's forehead. He then asks her to do the same. "Tum bhi laga do,” Raj says. The video has gone viral, with fans showering their love on the couple.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT