Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Daughter Malti & 'The Bluff' Team Enjoy a Yacht Ride

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Australia for the shooting of her film The Bluff, has shared a new video on Instagram. On Monday, Priyanka posted a video compilation featuring herself, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and the film team enjoying a yacht trip on the ocean.
Priyanka wrote, "When I start a new project it’s really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes ,thinking ,eating and breathing the art we’re contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you’re surrounded by is full of joy , dedication and the absolute best at their craft."
"This feels like that. Here’s to new beginnings. Thank you Frank E Flowers and @therussobrothers @amazonmgmstudios for bringing together an incredible bunch of people. Looking forwards to the next 3 months here down under," she added.
