Watch Preparations for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Wedding in Rajasthan

Preparations have begun for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Wedding in Rajasthan
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Preparations have begun for the biggest Bollywood wedding this year. Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly all set to tie the knot on 9th December at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. It will be a three-day affair, and the wedding celebrations will be held over 7th, 8th and 9th December.
The rehearsals have commenced in full swing at the wedding venue. The wedding will have tight security with a no-mobile phones policy for privacy. The event management company will be responsible for ensuring that no photos or videos from the event are leaked out on social media by guests.
Expected guests include Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Shashank Khaitan, among others.
While the couple continues to officially maintain silence, according to reports, Vicky and Katrina will first have a court marriage in Mumbai before their grand wedding in Rajasthan.
