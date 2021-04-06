Watch: Arivu and Grandma Lip Sync To 'Enjoy Enjaami', After Voting

Arivu and Dhee's Enjoy Enjaami is a massive hit and has spawned several versions and reaction videos, with even celebs mouthing the lines.

However, the best one has just landed on our screens. Arivu himself singing and lip syncing to the song with his grandmother Valliammal in the video. If you've followed Arivu's work, you would know that his music is never without political context. In the latest clip, too, Arivu can be seen holding up his finger and displaying the ink mark to show that he has voted. The grandmother seated on a chair also shows up her finger to display that she has voted.