Watch: Bridgerton Season 4 Announces Benedict as Its Leading Man

Netflix released a teaser for the fourth season of Bridgerton, which will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). Showrunner Jess Brownell recently mentioned that it might take about two years for the new season to be released.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter she said that filming takes eight months, followed other post-prodution processes.
Take a look at the teaser:
The season will follow the events of Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, which sees Benedict searching for a “lady in silver” he meets at a masquerade ball who turns out to be a low-born woman named Sophie Beckett.
Netflix confirmed to Variety that Benedict’s love interest is still that woman. “The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson),” it reads. “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”
