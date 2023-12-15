Watch: AbRam Does DDLJ Inspired Play as Dad Shah Rukh Khan Cheers Him On

AbRam Does DDLJ Inspired Play as Dad Shah Rukh Khan Cheers Him On
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam recently did a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge-inspired play, the original film starred his father. The play was performed at his annual day function. SRK, Gauri and Suhana were present to cheer on the young actor.
Videos from the event are currently going viral on the internet. Take a look at AbRam as he does SRK's signature pose.
SRK was seen cheering his son while Gauri and Suhana were present as well.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, SRK is gearing up for the release of his third film this year, Dunki. The film features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)